Dwyane Wade’s Neon Red Hair Gets The Best Reaction From Wife Gabrielle Union

Red hair, don’t care! Dwyane Wade may have just debuted the most dramatic celebrity quarantine transformation yet.

The retired NBA superstar showed off a vivid crimson ‘do over Memorial Day weekend, posting a profile-view Instagram snap of himself enjoying a glass of rosé from his own Wade Cellars winery. Dwyane appeared tease the inspiration behind his drastic change, telling followers he likes to drop a surprise now and then just to keep people guessing.

“When they think they know you – switch it up!” he captioned the shot.

Though his new look was only partially visible from underneath a beanie, it still left quite an impression on fans who shared positive feedback in the comment section.

Famous friends including Janelle Monae and Dwyane’s former team the Miami Heat also chimed in with praise, but it was wife Gabrielle Union’s fierce seal of approval that proved she signed off on not only his ‘do, but also his attitude!

“No Fux Given D is the best,” she replied.

Dwyane’s latest style appears to be just the next step in a bold hair evolution. Just days before taking his locks to a fiery new level, the 38-year-old dad of four shared a peek at a bubblegum pink color which is apparently a family favorite!

Daughter Zaya sported the same hue while joining her famous dad for a cute TikTok video in which the pair drive off for a top-down spin in a slick Porsche convertible. Talk about a dynamic duo!

— Erin Biglow