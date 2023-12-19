Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner & Kyle Richards Serve Up Fun In New ‘Beautiful Wedding’ Trailer (Exclusive)

Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner are serving up some major fun in the new trailer for “Beautiful Wedding.”

Access Hollywood has the exclusive first look at the trailer for the film, which is based on the book “A Beautiful Wedding” by Jamie McGuire.

The film also stars “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards!

The film picks “up where ‘Beautiful Disaster; left off, Abby and Travis wake up after a crazy night in Vegas as accidental newlyweds. With their best friends in tow and Abby’s six-figure poker winnings, they travel to Mexico, where they can enjoy a wild, lavish honeymoon. But as chaos follows “Trabby” at every turn, they must decide if they belong together – or if this marriage is another disaster waiting to happen,” according to a synopsis of the film.

“Beautiful Wedding” is only in theaters on Jan. 24 & 25th from Fathom Events — tickets on sale now.