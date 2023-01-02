Earth, Wind & Fire’s Fred White Dead At 67

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died. He was 67.

His brother Verdine White shared the sad news on Instagram on Sunday.

“Dearest Family, Friends, and Fans…Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White,” he wrote. “He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels.”

Verdine called his brother a child protégé and mourned the loss of the iconic musician.

“He was brother number 4 in the family lineup…But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous…we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted! He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie,” the Earth, Wind & Fire bassist continued.

He thanked everyone for their love and support as fans and fellow stars flooded the comments.

“Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family. I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power,” Lenny Kravitz wrote.

“Love,” Questlove commented.

A cause of death has not been revealed.