Ed Asner, ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ & ‘Lou Grant’ Star, Dies At 91

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a TV icon. Ed Asner, best known for his work as Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore” show and his character’s eponymous spinoff, has died. He was 91.

Representatives for Asner confirmed the news to Access Hollywood on Sunday. His manager, Perry Zimel, shared in a statement to multiple outlets that the legend was “a brilliant actor, amazing activist, a true friend and great man.” A specific cause of death has yet to be made public.

Asner’s loved ones also bid him a heartbreaking farewell in a post on his official Twitter page, reading, “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you.”

Asner received 17 Primetime Emmy nominations throughout his prolific career and won seven times, including three trophies for his work on “Mary Tyler Moore” and two for “Lou Grant.” He was the first actor to win comedy and drama honors for playing the same character on two different shows.

His more recent roles include appearances on “Cobra Kai” and “Dead to Me,” and as Franklin D. Roosevelt in a one-man stage show. He also lent his voice to Carl in Pixar’s beloved 2009 film “Up.”

Asner previously served as Screen Actors Guild president and received the union’s Lifetime Achievement honor in 2002.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Gilmore, whom he married in 1998, and four children: daughter Kate and twins Matthew and Liza with ex-wife Nancy Lou Sykes; and son Charles with Carol Jean Vogelman.

— Erin Biglow