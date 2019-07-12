Ed Sheeran Confirms He’s Married To Cherry Seaborn!

Ed Sheeran is a married man! Almost a year after he hinted to Access during an interview that he and his longtime love Cherry Seaborn had tied the knot, Ed confirmed the happy news in an interview on Friday in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

Ed’s song “Remember The Name” from his new album No.6 Collaborations Project – which dropped Friday – has some pretty interesting lyrics in it, which Charlamagne Tha God asked about.

Ed references the verse that says, “Watch how the lyrics in the songs might get twisted / My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick.”

WATCH: Is Ed Sheeran Married?! ‘Perfect’ Singer Strongly Hints He & Cherry Seaborn Have Tied The Knot



“It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out,” the British singer shared.

“[I thought] Someone’s gonna hear that and be like, ‘Oh, they’re married!’ I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously it’s already come out.”

In August 2018, Access’ Scott Evans talked with Ed and asked if he had chosen a date for his wedding to Cherry, to which a blushing Ed responded simply with a smile and holding up his hand with a wedding ring on his left hand finger. Originally Ed had told media outlets that the ring was simply a symbol of his love for Cherry, but during the interview it was pretty clear that Ed was already off the market.

Check it out in the video above!