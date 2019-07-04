Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs With Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton & Yebba

Ed Sheeran is here with new music!

The musician released “BLOW” with Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton and “Best Part of Me” featuring Yebba.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42SM_TeWE5s

“BLOW” is produced by Bruno Mars and “Best Part of Me” is produced by Benny Blanco, Joe Rubel and Ed Sheeran, according to a press release.

They are a part of his upcoming album, “No. 6 Collaborations Project,” which is dropping on July 12.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1_0b7CkucA

“I loved making both records. YEBBA is phenomenal, she’s onto massive things. Bruno, Chris and I had a lot of fun recording. Play them loud, tell your mates, enjoy.” Sheeran said in a statement.

These aren’t the first tracks he’s released from the album. He also released “I Don’t Care” with Justin Bieber, “Cross Me” featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock and “Beautiful People” featuring Khalid.

The upcoming album has a ton of amazing collabs including Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Travis Scott. Check out the full track list below:

Beautiful People feat. Khalid South of the Border feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B Cross Me feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock Take Me Back to London feat. Stormzy Best Part of Me feat. YEBBA I Don’t Care with Justin Bieber Antisocial with Travis Scott Remember the Name feat. Eminem & 50 Cent Feels feat. Young Thug & J Hus Put It All on Me feat. Ella Mai Nothing on You feat. Paulo Londra & Dave I Don’t Want Your Money feat. H.E.R 1000 Nights feat. Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Way to Break My Heart feat. Skrillex BLOW with Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton

What do you think about Ed’s new music?