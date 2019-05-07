Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber’s New Song: Everything We Know

Another Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber collab? Never say never!

The “A Team” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that he and the “Sorry” crooner have a new single called “I Don’t Care” set to release this Friday, May 10.

“My track with @justinbieber ‘I Don’t Care’ comes out this Friday at 5 am BST,” Ed captioned the post.

The “What Do You Mean?” hitmaker jokingly commented on the post, “I don’t care.”

Ed also shared a sneak peek at the new song lyrics in another post about the single.

“Cause I don’t care, when I’m with my baby yeah, all the bad things disappear and you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody,” the caption reads. “I can deal with the bad night when I’m with my baby, yeah, cause I don’t care, long as you just hold me near.”

Justin also posted the same photos on his Instgram to promote the new bop.

“@teddysphotos new song with this guy,” he captioned a post that reads “Fri-yay!”

This isn’t the first time the popstars have collabed on a song.

Back in 2015, the duo paired up on chart-topping hit “Love Yourself.”

“I Don’t Care” will be available Friday on streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music.

Can it be #Fri-yay, yet?

