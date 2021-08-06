Ed Sheeran Will Perform At The NFL New Season Kick Off: ‘It’s a Big Moment For Me’

Ed Sheeran is bringing his “Bad Habits” to the NFL. The superstar singer announced on Friday that he’s teaming up with the NFL and will be performing his new hit single at the kick off of their 2021 season.

“I’m really excited. First time I’ve done anything really musically for the NFL, and I’m a big fan,” he said in an interview with “Today” about his upcoming performance. “It’s a big moment for me. I’ve never done anything really with the NFL.”

The 30-year-old singer also shared the story behind his first connection with American football when he first moved to the United States in 2013.

“I came over to America properly and moved here in 2013, moved to Nashville,” Ed said. “I went to Walmart and I bought some pajamas. I just went and bought pajamas … and I was like, ‘What’s this symbol?’ I found out the symbol was the Tennessee Titans, and I’ve been a Titans fan ever since.”

Ed also shared a funny video on Instagram to announce his collaboration, writing, “Someone sent me these jerseys and now this is happening…”

Even though he’s now living back to England with his wife Cherry and daughter Lyra, who they welcomed in 2020, The “Shape of You” singer is still a fan of the sport and is committed to watching football even with the time difference.

The 2021 NFL kickoff presented by EA Sports Madden NFL 22 will be on Thursday, September 9th in Tampa Bay, Florida. Ed will take the stage right before the kickoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Super Bowl champs Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!