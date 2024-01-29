Ed Westwick Engaged To Amy Jackson After Ski Trip Proposal: ‘Hell YES’

Big news, Upper East Siders: “Gossip Girl” star Ed Westwick is engaged!

The actor proposed to new fiancée Amy Jackson on a recent ski trip to Switzerland. Ed, 36, and Jackson, 31, announced the happy news in a joint Instagram post on Jan. 29, revealing the moment he got down on one knee.

“Hell YES,” the caption read alongside a ring emoji.

Additional snaps showed Ed and Amy enjoying their special moment on Peak Walk’s famed Tissot bridge amid a crowd of onlookers. The soon-to-be newlyweds beamed as Amy flashed her stunning sparker.

“I hit the jackpot,” Ed wrote on his Instagram story.

The happy couple went social media official in June 2022 after meeting the previous year at an Aston Martin event, where Ed reportedly asked her for a double date with their respective dogs.

Amy, a former Miss Teen World, is known for her work on “Supergirl” and has appeared in more than 20 Bollywood projects. This will be the first marriage for both her and Ed. The actress and beauty queen was previously engaged to hotelier George Panayiotou, with whom she shares a 4-year-old son.