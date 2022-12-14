Eddie Murphy Being Honored With Cecil B. DeMille Award At 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Eddie Murphy is being recognized for his illustrious career!

Today the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that the Golden Globe Award winner and six-time nominee will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Having become a cornerstone of Hollywood with starring roles in legendary films such as “Trading Places”, “Coming to America”, “Beverly Hills Cop”, and “The Nutty Professor”, Eddie is being honored for his career that has spanned over five decades. His performance as singer James Thunder in “Dreamgirls” earned him a Golden Globe Award, as well as a SAG Award, Emmy Award, and Academy Award nomination. And of course, many animated features would not be the same without Eddie’s iconic voice acting, including his work as Donkey in the “Shrek” franchise.

The Cecil B. DeMille Award, historically chosen by the HFPA Board of Directors, is presented to a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment. Past recipients of the Award include Jane Fonda, George Clooney, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, Tom Hanks and more.

“We’re honored to present this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy,” said HFPA President Helen Hoehne. “We’re thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career – in front of and behind the camera – has had through the decades.”

Eddie was most recently seen starring in the Amazon hit “Coming 2 America”, the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 box-office hit. He also recently portrayed legendary underground comic Rudy Ray Moore in the Netflix biopic, “Dolemite Is My Name”. This performance earned him Golden Globe nominations for Best Picture Comedy/Musical and Lead Actor Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and a Critics Choice Association nomination for Best Actor.

Eddie was also recently awarded an Emmy in 2020 in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category for his return to “Saturday Night Live”.

You can tune into the 2023 Golden Globe Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 airing live coast-to-coast from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Hayley Santaflorentina