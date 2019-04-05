Elisabeth Hasselbeck Yells ‘F–k That’ After Trying To Quit ‘The View’ Following On-Air Squabble With Barbara Walters

Elisabeth Hasselbeck tried to quit “The View” during a commercial break after she exchanged barbs on-air with Barbara Walters, before she was fired from the show in 2013. In newly unearthed footage that Variety has released, Barbara, Joy Behar and Elisabeth get into it on-air about a proposal from the FDA to allow the morning-after pill for over-the-counter consumption.

While Joy eventually backs down, Elisabeth becomes more heated and argues the pill is “the same thing as birthing a baby and leaving it out in the street.” She doesn’t let any of the other hosts get a word in as she shouts with fervor, until she’s interrupted by Barbara who says, “Could you stop now?”

Barbara then reprimands Elisabeth on-air and tells her, “We have to go on and we have to learn how to discuss these things in some sort of rational way.”

That last zinger didn’t sit well with Elisabeth and when the cameras cut to a commercial, she rushes off the stage and with her mic still on, yells, “F—k that!”

“I’m not going to sit there and get reprimanded on the air. It’s not ok to sit there and get reprimanded on the air.”

“Come into my office here,” Joy says in the clip, as she tries to settle her down.

“What the fuck!” Elisabeth shouted back. “I don’t even swear. She has me swearing. This woman is driving me nuts. I’m not going back. I can’t do the show like this. She just reprimanded me, and she knew exactly what she was doing. Good-bye! I’m off. Write about that in the New York Fucking Post!”

Elisabeth then reportedly hid in her dressing room, according to a report from Variety, until executive producer Bill Geddie convinces her to come back out.

Upon hearing that Elisabeth has just quit, Barbara comments, “Well, that’s ridiculous.”

