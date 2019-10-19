Elle Fanning Shares Adorable Throwback Halloween Video With Sister Dakota Fanning

Elle Fanning is feeling the Halloween spirit!

The “Maleficent” star shared a super cute throwback video of her and her older sister Dakota Fanning getting ready for Halloween.

“That’s my stuff, I have to do my eyebrows,” Dakota says while wearing a super cute pink cat costume.

Elle, who has clown makeup on, holds an eye brow brush and says, “What is this?”

Her sister grabs the brush and says, “It’s for your eyebrows which you’re not allowed to do. Go get your wig back on!”

And sure enough, little Dakota puts on her wig and proudly says, “I did it!”

The caption reads, “Getting ready for a girl’s night out with @dakotafanning #halloween #gogetyourwigbackon.”

People were loving the sweet video!

“This may be the best video of all time!!!!!!!” one person said.

“GO GET YOUR WIG BACK ON,” another wrote.

“Put your wig back on’ iM DEAD” a third added.

Honestly, we’re hoping Elle posts even more cute throwback videos!

— Stephanie Swaim