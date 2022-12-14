Ellen DeGeneres ‘Heartbroken’ Over Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Shocking Death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has died at the age of 40.

The “So You Think You Can Dance” alum and famed “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ passed away on Tuesday according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Access Hollywood can confirm.Law enforcement sources reportedly revealed to TMZ that his wife, Allison Holker, franticly went to an LAPD station that day and said that he had left home without his vehicle and wasn’t acting like himself.

The outlet claims a short time later, officials got a call for a shooting at a hotel. Stephen was allegedly found dead there from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ellen DeGeneres shared a sweet photo of the two hugging while on the set of her TV show and penned a heartfelt post, writing, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Allison confirmed his passing in a statement to Access Hollywood.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” the 34-year-old said. “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory,” she added. “We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” she concluded.

Celebrities are sharing their shock about his death with social media reactions.

Oh no….Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dies of apparent suicide..What a bright light he was on Ellen show..so sad..

🥲#RIP. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) December 14, 2022

This is not possible. I am absolutely lost for any words or comprehension. Heartbreaking 💔 — Valentin (@iamValC) December 14, 2022

💔 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) December 14, 2022

What is going on?! This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since #SYTYCD. He was always so joyful & full of life. Always. Oh, tWitch!💔 If you are feeling despair PLEASE call 988. #PleaseStay Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dead at 40 by Suicide https://t.co/GEjHIJCNmT via @TMZ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 14, 2022

Damn this is sad news.

sending prayers to Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s family and friends. ❤️🙏 RIP TWITCH — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) December 14, 2022

So so sad. Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Former ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ DJ and ‘SYTYCD’ All-Star, Dead at 40 https://t.co/SqZzfK7XOh via @people — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) December 14, 2022