Ellen DeGeneres, Hillary Clinton And More React To The US Women’s Team Winning The World Cup

The US Women’s National Soccer Team won big!

The team beat out the Netherlands team 2-0 on July 7, 2019.

Megan Rapinoe led the team to victory and their win marked the fourth time the team has won. They also won in 1991, 1999 and 2015, per NBC News.

The team got major support from celebrities and politicians alike. Ellen DeGeneres was stoked.

“The US women’s soccer team are the world champions! I’m so happy. These women are the best of what our country represents. You’re welcome on my show any time. My World Cup runneth over,” she tweeted.

Elizabeth Warren wrote, “Woo-hoo! Congratulations to the @USWNT on their World Cup win. Your persistence on and off the field inspires girls and women everywhere to dream big, fight hard, and win.”

Hillary Clinton added, “World champs—again!! To the amazing women of the #USWNT: Thank you for playing like girls.”

Barack Obama also showed support writing, “Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team.“

Congrats to the US Women’s team!

— Stephanie Swaim