Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Celebrate 14-Year Wedding Anniversary

Ellen DeGeneres has major love for her wife Portia de Rossi.

The former talk show host, 64, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video montage of her best moments with her wife, 49, on her show.

“’It’s good to be loved. It’s profound to be understood.’ I love you, @portiaderossi. Happy 14!,” the caption reads.

Ellen and Portia tied the knot back in 2008. The duo have never shied away from speaking out about their love for each other.

The same year they wed, the “Arrested Development” star spoke to Oprah and gushed that she knew she was in love with Ellen “the first time” she “laid eyes on her” at a party way back in 2000.

Their connection has only gotten stronger over the years — in 2017, Ellen opened up to Good Housekeeping about their deep connection saying, “Portia understands me completely.” Also adding, “In our vows, she recited a quote — ‘It is good to be loved. It is profound to be understood’ — and to me, that’s everything. What ‘I love you’ really means is ‘I understand you,’ and she loves me for everything that I am. She supports me and makes me happy.”

And, just months ago in May, when Ellen’s eponymous talk show came to an end, Portia took to Instagram to share a message of support to her spouse about the show’s 19 season run.

“To my utterly beautiful, supremely talented, insanely accomplished wife on the day of your final show….I married an icon. I married my idol. I’m so proud of you for making this platform one that not only entertains but inspires and uplifts people. @theellenshow this show will forever be remembered for elevating the worlds consciousness. I love you,” the caption reads.

— Stephanie Swaim