Ellie Goulding Marries Caspar Jopling In Star-Studded Wedding

Singer Ellie Goulding, 32, tied the knot with boyfriend of two years Caspar Jopling, 27, in a wedding ceremony filled with celebrities, royalty, and pop stars.

The bride wore a traditional wedding gown by Chloé designed by Natcha Ramsay-Lévi which featured an embroidered high neck and long-sleeves with a long train.

The newlyweds locked lips in front of family and friends following a one-hour ceremony at York minister in North, Yorkshire, England.

As the couple walked hand-in-hand as husband and wife, hundreds of people were cheered lining the streets outside the cathedral.

Ellie drifted from tradition by arriving for her wedding ceremony in an electric blue VW campervan adorned with flowers and ribbons.

Princess Eugenie introduced Ellie to the art dealer and she was there to share in the special day along with her husband Jack Brooksbank. But she wasn’t the only royalty in attendance, Eugenie’s sister Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their mom Sarah Ferguson were in attendance.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrived holding hands. The pop singer wore a light blue jacket over a pastel multi-colored dress.

Sienna Miller wore brown printed silk-jacquard midi dress by Alessandra Rich while holding hands with boyfriend Lucas Zwirner.

