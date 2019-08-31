Ellie Goulding Marries Caspar Jopling In Star-Studded Wedding

Singer Ellie Goulding, 32, tied the knot with boyfriend of two years Caspar Jopling, 27, in a wedding ceremony filled with celebrities, royalty, and pop stars.

The bride wore a traditional wedding gown by Chloé designed by Natcha Ramsay-Lévi which featured an embroidered high neck and long-sleeves with a long train.

Ellie Goulding arrives at York Minster for her wedding to Caspar Jopling. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

The newlyweds locked lips in front of family and friends following a one-hour ceremony at York minister in North, Yorkshire, England.

As the couple walked hand-in-hand as husband and wife, hundreds of people were cheered lining the streets outside the cathedral.

Newly married Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling leave York Minster after their wedding. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)

Ellie drifted from tradition by arriving for her wedding ceremony in an electric blue VW campervan adorned with flowers and ribbons.

Ellie Goulding arrives at York Minster in a VW campervan for her wedding to Caspar Jopling. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie introduced Ellie to the art dealer and she was there to share in the special day along with her husband Jack Brooksbank. But she wasn’t the only royalty in attendance, Eugenie’s sister Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their mom Sarah Ferguson were in attendance.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrived holding hands. The pop singer wore a light blue jacket over a pastel multi-colored dress.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrived at York Minster for the wedding. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

Sienna Miller wore brown printed silk-jacquard midi dress by Alessandra Rich while holding hands with boyfriend Lucas Zwirner.

