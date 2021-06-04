Ellie Goulding Shares Sweet First Look At New Baby Arthur

Ellie Goulding is giving fans a sweet look at her pregnancy and life as a new mama!

The “Love Me Like You Do” singer, 34, shared a video to Instagram showcasing her growing baby bump as she prepared to welcome baby Arthur, who arrived in April.

“Dropped a BIG unexpected side project this year,” she captioned the video. “Think it might be the greatest yet- shoutout to Mother Nature for the collab of all collabs.”

In several shots, husband Caspar Jopling sweetly cradles her belly as Ellie beams with excitement. In the video’s final moments, Ellie is seen pushing baby Arthur in a stroller before a sweet black-and-white photo of her holding the newborn flashes across the screen.

It’s the first glimpse we’ve gotten of Ellie and Caspar’s bundle of joy, but the couple is familiar with keeping things private—Ellie didn’t reveal her pregnancy until she was 30 weeks along in February.

The couple’s famous friends were quick to wish them well in the comments section. “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul wrote, “So beautiful. So happy for you three. What a blessing.” Meanwhile, YouTube star Zoe Sugg kept it simple, just writing, “Gorgeoussss.”

Ellie tied the knot with Caspar at a star-studded wedding back in August 2019. Princess Eugenie introduced Ellie to the art dealer and she was there to share in the special day along with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

