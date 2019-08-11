Elsa Pataky Gushes Over Chris Hemsworth In Birthday Post Hours After Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Split News

Elsa Pataky is letting the world know who her No. 1 is – her husband, Chris Hemsworth.

The Spanish beauty took to Instagram on Sunday to gush over her hubby on his 36th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my favourite human being, my husband my partner, my love, best dad ever, Im so proud of you and who you are. Don’t ever stop making us laugh. You make every moment in our lives so happy,” Elsa captioned a snap where she’s cuddled up behind her main squeeze.

The lovebirds, who have been married since 2010, have never been shy about their gushy posts about one another, and regularly put their love on full display in photos on their Instagram accounts. The two also share three children together.

Elsa’s sweet words about her “Avengers” star hubby came just hours after her sister-in-law, Miley Cyrus, confirmed that she has split with Chris’ brother, Liam Hemsworth.

Miley and Liam had only been married seven months.