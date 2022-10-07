Embrace Your Dark Side For Halloween With Disney Villain Themed Makeup

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.

They may be evil, but there is no denying it – the villains from your favorite Disney movies are absolutely iconic. And while they may have been trying to bring about chaos and destruction, they sure looked amazing doing it.

So before you consult your mirror on the wall, take a look at Bésame’s new Disney Villain themed makeup collection. Carefully researched and designed, each product uses the best ingredients and was inspired by the animation from whichever film it corresponds to.

With luscious reds, deep blacks, and captivating glitter, this collection is sure to turn your Halloween look into the most confident version of yourself. Because after all, there’s nothing wrong with embracing your dark side every once in awhile.

And with the collection available just in time for Halloween, now is the perfect time to indulge. Check out the collection below, and cement your place as the fairest one of all.

The Queen Shadow Book by Bésame Cosmetics$115.00 Buy Now

Ursula Metal Compact by Bésame Cosmetics$225.00 Buy Now

The Queen Lipstick by Bésame Cosmetics$30.00 Buy Now

The Queen Nail Polish by Bésame Cosmetics$20.00 Buy Now

Ursula Nail Polish by Bésame Cosmetics$20.00 Buy Now

Yzma Nail Polish by Bésame Cosmetics$25.000 Buy Now

Ursula Lipstick by Bésame Cosmetics$30.00 Buy Now

Maleficent Nail Polish by Bésame Cosmetics$20.00 Buy Now

Maleficent Lipstick by Bésame Cosmetics$30.00 Buy Now