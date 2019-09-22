Emilia Clarke Tried To Take Her Daenerys Targaryen Wig From ‘Game Of Thrones’ And They Wouldn’t Give It To Her

The Mother of Dragons, Emilia Clarke, didn’t have any luck snatching her wig from the “Game Of Thrones,” set. Emilia dished to Access Hollywood at the Emmy Awards on Sunday that she literally asked for her famous long locks from the hit HBO set after the show wrapped, but they wouldn’t give it to her.

“I have not seen the wig. I was like, that’s my hair,” Emilia joked.

One thing she did steal though? An arrow!

“Ben and I did steal an arrow from one of the battles and then we hid it,” Emilia dished. “Nobody will notice.”

There was one thing though that Emilia said she had no problem leaving behind after the show wrapped – her corset.

“I won’t miss the corset though, no. I didn’t like the corset. The corset didn’t like me. I was in there for sure,” Emilia joked.

On a more serious note, Emilia dished that she will 100 percent miss the people from the show – especially her best buddy Alfie Allen.

After Access Hollywood teased Emilia that we heard she was the biggest partier on set, she laughed it off, and joked that she couldn’t believe that Alfie sold her out!

Hey – we can appreciate everything about Emilia Clarke!

