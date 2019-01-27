Grab the tissues, because Emily Blunt’s 2019 SAG Awards speech turned loving tribute to John Krasinski will leave you totally in tears.

Emily scored a win for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role and not only was she blown away by the award, she couldn’t help but gush about her main squeeze and director in the film — her hubby, John!

“Guys, that truly has completely blown my slicked hair back,” Emily said as she took the stage. “Thank you so much. I am so moved and completely lost for words and unprepared.”

And then she turned her acceptance speech to John — and we basically fell out of our chairs it was so darn sweet.

“I am going to share this completely with my husband John Krasinski. The entire experience of doing this with you has pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you.”

And then she revealed had he not given her the role in his film, he would have totally been in the doghouse!

“Thank you for giving me the part. You would have been in major trouble if you hadn’t. So you didn’t really have an option, but thank you. And thank you to the two little poems in our life, our daughters Hazel and Violet who will have to be at least 45 before they can see this film, but they’ll be proud of you nonetheless.”

Ok, it is official, this is our favorite acceptance speech at an award show of all time!

