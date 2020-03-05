Emily Ratajkowski Describes Being In Italy During Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘Everyone Is A Little Freaked Out’

Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most famous models in the world. As part of the 28-year-old’s job, she’s required to travel frequently—and as such, she’s developed a few habits over the years to keep herself healthy while on the road.

But even a seasoned traveler like Emily couldn’t avoid visiting places affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. The disease began spreading early this year, and by February had begun to infect people in Italy, where it quickly became the worst outbreak of the disease outside of Asia to date.

The virus’ spread through Italy came just in time for Milan Fashion Week, which took place in the last week of February.

“It was weird the last day that I was there, a couple events were closed and the schools closed and you know, I think that everyone is a little freaked out,” Emily said of her experience at this year’s Milan fashion week. Among those who cancelled their shows were Giorgio Armani, Michael Kors, and the National Chamber of Italian Fashion awards ceremony.

Despite growing concerns in Italy over the spread of the virus, Emily herself is trying not to get swept up into the hysteria. “I’m hoping that we also don’t get too involved in the panic side of things,” she explained.

Still, the model and actress has definitely learned the benefits of self-care while traveling!

“I think when I was younger like modeling and acting just on planes all the time I really didn’t take care of myself because I was like 22 and was like whatever,” the “I Feel Pretty” actress shared.

“As I’ve gotten older I’ve found like for my mental health and wellbeing the more I take care of myself physically it’s just, it’s so much better.”

The actress advises travelers to ditch the wine onboard, and opt for hydrating drinks instead. “Drink water, the whole fun thing of having wine to relax on a plane just does not make sense. Like, just kill that. Just drink water, you can have a wine another time. It’s just not worth it, you’re so dehydrated in the air. I think standing up and walking on the flight is really important, and washing your hands is really important.”

One of Emily’s favorite ways to take care of her health—whether at home or traveling—is by taking STRONG by Zumba classes, who she is a paid spokesperson for.

“One of the reasons I really love STRONG as well is you can do it on the road, there’s YouTube videos. So in your hotel room, it’s not like you have to just be going to the class all the time,” she explained. And while Zumba classes are fun high-cardio dance classes, STRONG takes it up a notch.

“This is better for me, I’m not a great dancer. I’m a goofy dancer,” Emily said of why she loves STRONG classes. “What makes it really different is you’re not dancing, you’re basically just doing a really high intensity workout but the music is very perfect for what you’re doing.”

But the model is definitely up for some indulgence every now and then! Emily shared that she’s a “Thai food junkie.” “I love Thai food, I would probably have a Thai food feast,” she said of her cheat-day meals.