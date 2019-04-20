Eminem Celebrates 11 Years Of Sobriety With Powerful Post: ‘Still Not Afraid’

Eminem has been sober for over a decade.

The 46-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to mark his 11th year of sobriety.

“11 years – still not afraid,” he wrote alongside a pic of himself holding his sobriety chip, which is stamped with the Roman numeral for eleven and the words “Unity,” “Service” and “Recovery.”

This isn’t the first time the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has celebrated his sobriety on social media.

Last year, he also acknowledged his huge accomplishment by posting a pic of a medallion on Instagram.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be clean and sober, as long as you always remember where you came from you will never go back, if you don’t you are doomed to repeat it,” he captioned the snap.

Adding, “And you need to have some respect for whatever you were addicted to. I am your predecessor with 34 years by the grace of god. I’m so proud of you.”

The “Till I Collapse” rapper has gotten super candid about his struggles with prescription medication in the past.

“I used to get pills wherever I could,” Eminem told The New York Times in 2010. “I was just taking anything that anybody was giving to me.”

Eminem also confessed to Men’s Journal back in 2015 that he has replaced addiction with exercise.

“When I got out of rehab, I needed to lose weight, but I also needed to figure out a way to function sober. Unless I was blitzed out of my mind, I had trouble sleeping. So I started running. It gave me a natural endorphin high, but it also helped me sleep, so it was perfect.”

“It’s easy to understand how people replace addiction with exercise,” he added. “One addiction for another but one that’s good for them.”