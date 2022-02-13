Eminem Takes A Knee, Tam’s Burgers And Tupac Tribute: Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Moments You May Have Missed

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime performance was a star-studded filled tribute to all things great in hip-hop and rap, and the performance featuring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent had tons of incredible moments. But eagle-eyed fans may have even missed these moments. Here’s all the moments from the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show you may have missed.

Eminem Takes A Knee: In a show of solidarity, Eminem took a knee and bowed his head as Dr. Dre played on the piano. The moment was a way for Eminem to show his support for banished quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s stance against racism and police violence.

Compton Cityscape: The field was lit up in a series of lights, and it wasn’t just the “City of Lights” of Los Angeles, it was actually the city lights of Compton, the famed neighborhood, which has produced so many of hip hop’s biggest talents, including Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar.

Tam’s Burgers No. 23: The burger joint was part of the Compton city set during the halftime show, but those in the know, know it’s got a storied hip hop history. Tam’s was the site of where Suge Knight was accused of killing his longtime friend Terry Carter, 55, and critically injuring film technician Cle Denyale “Bone” Sloan after an argument over a promotional spot for the upcoming movie, “Straight Outta Compton,” from Dr. Dre and Ice Cube.

PHOTOS: Super Bowl LVI Halftime: Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar !

Super Bowl LVI Halftime: Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar ! View Gallery

Tupac Tribute: Dr. Dre gave a nod to late rapper Tupac Shakur as he hopped on the piano and played the intro to “I Ain’t Mad At Cha.” Dr. Dre also paid tribute by singing “California Love,” his famed hit with Tupac.

LeBron James Busting A Move: Okay, while this wasn’t part of the halftime show, LeBron totally rocking out during the halftime show was – well, epic.

The “Eve After Dark” Sign: Also part of the cityscape, is a reference to the historic Compton hip-hop nightclub.

Anderson .Paak: He made a surprise appearance by hopping on the drums!

Dre Day: Did you see the dancers wearing Dre Day” sashes? The sashes and boxes were a reference to the 1993 Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg song!

PHOTOS: Super Bowl LVI Halftime: Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar !