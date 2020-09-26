Emma Stone & Dave McCary Are Married After 3 Years Together (Reports)

Congrats are in order for Emma Stone! The Oscar winner and fiancé Dave McCary have reportedly tied the knot.

Emma and the “Saturday Night Live” director quietly exchanged vows earlier this year after postponing their planned March wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple outlets.

The “La La Land” star and her beau have yet to confirm the news themselves. Access Hollywood has reached out to their respective reps for comment.

Marriage speculation began swirling when the couple was photographed wearing matching gold bands on their left ring fingers while on a recent stroll in Los Angeles. The noticeable bauble appeared to be the same one Emma wore during a conversation with Reese Witherspoon and Dr. Harold Koplewicz of the Child Mind Institute for Reese’s “Shine On” series.

Emma, 31, and her 34-year-old beau have kept a relatively low profile since being first linked in late 2017, but they did step out together at select A-list events including the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Met Gala. It’s believed the pair met during Emma’s 2016 “SNL” hosting gig.

Last December, they made a rare social media appearance when announcing their engagement. Emma and Dave were pictured grinning ear-to-ear in a cute Instagram selfie while giving fans a close-up peek at the actress’ pearl ring.

Further details about the proposal were kept under wraps as Dave let the photo speak for itself, captioning it with a simple red heart.

— Erin Biglow