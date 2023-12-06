Emma Stone Had An ‘Amazing’ Experience Portraying ‘Poor Things’ Character: ‘She’s Different In Every Way’

Emma Stone challenged herself portraying the truly unique experience Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos’ new black comedy fantasy film “Poor Things.”

“She’s different from anything that’s ever existed before as a character. She was different in every way,” she gushed to Access Hollywood at the movie’s premiere.

In “Poor Things,” Emma’s Bella is a Victorian woman who is brought back to life by a scientist and goes on a whirlwind adventure of self-discovery.

“It was so amazing to try to strip away any self-judgment or anything,” the actress said of her experience stepping into the role. “She’s so open and so free, so it was amazing.”

Emma is already the subject of awards season for her performance, but she isn’t too fazed by buzz about a potential nomination.

“I have no control over any of that, but I just am so, so excited about this film, and I love it so much,” she said.

“Poor Things” hits theaters on Dec. 8.