Emma Stone has the look of love!

The actress stepped out for a rare public date night on Friday with Dave McCary.

The duo attended the Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers game at the Staples Center.

Emma was photographed flashing a huge grin as she gazed lovingly at her man.

They both opted for casual looks, Emma in a tan top and jeans and her beau in an olive top and jeans.

The couple looked so happy as they took in the game in their courtside seats.

The outing was a rare date night sighting for Stone, who is usually pretty private with her love life.

The couple was first linked together back in 2017, and they likely met when Emma hosted “SNL” back in 2016, which McCary is a writer and director for, per IMDb.

McCary directed one of her sketches from her episode, titled “Wells For Boys.”

The sketch, which has over 2 million view on YouTube, is a satirical advertisements that sells wells that for “sensitive” boys to play with, and Emma plays the mom of the boy in the ad.

She was previously in a relationship with Andrew Garfield. They split in 2015.

It’s great to see the couple so happy!

— Stephanie Swaim