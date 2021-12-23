Emma Watson Annihilates Tom Felton In Game In Funny Throwback Harry Potter BTS Video

What’s faster than a golden snitch? Emma Watson winning this game against Tom Felton.

In a funny video posted to Tom Felton’s Instagram on Wednesday, he is seen playing the famous hand slap game with Emma Watson between scenes as they filmed “Harry Potter.” The kids all seem to be hanging out on the grounds of Hogwarts and in an effort to kill some time, Emmy and tom are playing while Daniel Radcliffe and Jamie Waylett (who plays Crabbe!) commentate the game.

Immediately, Daniel points out that Emma is “very competitive” and then basically it’s a downhill battle for Tom from there.

The cast hasn’t been shy about posting tons of fun behind-the-scenes videos and photos over the last couple weeks in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the film.

HBO Max revealed a new official trailer for the highly anticipated, magic-filled New Year’s special, “Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts,” which was filmed in London and includes Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ronald Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and more stars. The fun-filled reunion will include a magical walk into the Wizarding World, revisiting places like Diagon Alley, the Hogwarts Express station and the Great Hall at Hogwarts.

