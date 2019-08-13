Emma Watson, Meryl Streep and Saoirse Ronan Bring It For ‘Little Women’ Trailer

The beloved novel, “Little Women” is being remade once again into a feature film. From the just-released trailer paired with a superstar cast, we can’t wait to see the adaption hit the big screen.

“Lady Bird” director Greta Gerwig is taking the Louisa May Alcott 1868 novel and putting her spin on the 19th century coming of age classic about four young women living during the Civil War.

Emma Watson plays Meg, Saoirse Ronan is Joe along with Laura Dern as Marmee and Meryl Streep playing Aunt March.

The original novel has been transformed for television and film many times but the most popular version for many is the one starring Susan Sarandon, Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst and Christian Bale in 1994.

People are loving the trailer and sharing how excited they are on Twitter:

We’ll have to wait until Christmas Day to see how close the movie follows the novel but for now, we can just keep getting excited by watching the trailer over and over.