Emmy Rossum was shamelessly sexy at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica.

The 32-year-old star wowed on the blue carpet in a dramatic burgundy velvet dress with a plunging neckline. She teamed the stunning looks with a chunky gold choker, a tan clutch and a rich wine color on her lips. Emmy also opted to wear her hair back in a fun bun, which added even more fun and funk to the look.

Emmy joined her husband Sam Esmail at the award show! The duo looked adorable on the carpet as they looked up at each other and shared a sweet laugh.

Sam is nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award for his work On “Homecoming,” which scored three nods at the award show.

And while Emmy wasn’t nominated for her work on “Shameless,” this year, there is some other big news in her camp. She announced in August 2018 that she would be exiting “Shameless” after Season 9. At the time she told Entertainment Weekly that she felt that she had “made the right choice” and was looking forward to moving onto other projects.

