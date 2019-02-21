‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Arrested for Allegedly Filing False Police Report

Jussie Smollett has been arrested and is in custody of detectives in Chicago.

Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi announced the news during a press conference on Thursday, sharing that the “Empire” star had turned himself into authorities less than 24 hours after he was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report.

Jussie claimed in a police report in late January that he had been attacked by two male offender who yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him. The alleged encounter, which Jussie later went to the hospital for, happened early the morning in Chicago after Jussie went to get a sandwich at Subway.

Smollett’s attorney released a statement following the Cook County State Attorney’s Office approval of the charges.

“Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked. Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense,” the statement read

If he’s convicted, Smollett faces a class four felony charge, which is punishable for up to three years in prison.