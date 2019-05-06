‘Entourage’s’ Jerry Ferrara Welcomes Baby Boy Named Jacob Right Before Meghan Markle Gives Birth

There’s definitely a bunch of baby boys about to be running through Hollywood.

“Entourage” star Jerry Ferrara and his wife Breanne welcome their first child, Jacob Michael Ferrara, just hours before Baby Sussex made his grand debut. Jerry shared the happy news in an Instagram post on Monday afternoon alongside a smiling pic of the whole family.

He captioned the snap, “Everyone!!! @breanneracanoferrara and I are proud to introduce you to our beautiful baby boy… Jacob Michael Ferrara. Born 5/5/19 at 11:52 am. Mom and baby are doing great and I’m still amazed by the strength, Will Power, determination and self belief my wife showed during birth. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen anyone do in my lifetime. I’ll try and limit the baby pics but I cannot promise I can resist.

Also to all the Mom’s out there. I know this is early. But Happy Mother’s Day. You are all Real life Super Hero’s!,”

This is the couple’s first child and they have been patiently waiting for the little guy’s arrival. Jerry posted a sweet photo of his wife in late Match and shared that she has “been amazing this whole entire ride” and they were “patiently waiting” on their little boy.

At that point, Jerry also said the little guy didn’t have a name just yet!

Jerry’s wife joins a couple Hollywood stars who gave birth in a matter of hours of each other. Amy Schumer also welcomed a baby boy as did “Suits” star Meghan Markle.