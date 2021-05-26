Eric Carle, Beloved Children’s Book Author, Dies at 91

Eric Carle, the man behind more than 70 children’s books has passed away at 91, his team confirmed.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Eric Carle, author and illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other beloved classics, passed away on Sunday, May 23rd at the age of 91,” a statement read.

“When asked why he thinks The Very Hungry Caterpillar has remained popular for so long, Carle said, ‘I think it is a book of hope. Children need hope. You, little insignificant caterpillar can grow up into a beautiful butterfly and fly into the world with your talent,’” the statement continued.

From the Eric Carle Team: It is with heavy hearts that we share that Eric Carle, author & illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other beloved classics, passed away on 23rd at the age of 91. Thank you for sharing your talent with generations of young readers. pic.twitter.com/wuMe4eqVXo — eric carle (@ericcarle) May 26, 2021

The author who is behind some beloved picture books classics like, “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” “The Very Busy Spider,” “From Head To Toe” and more.

But he was probably the most known for “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” which was published in 1969 and still read by children to this day. It has sold more than 50 million copies in at least 62 languages. For the book’s 50th anniversary, Penguin Kids, released a video of the author looking back at the book.

The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, a nonprofit was created by the author and his late wife Barbara in 2002. The museum in Amherst, Massachusetts collects, displays and celebrates picture books from around the world.

