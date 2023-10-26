Erika Jayne Calls Speculation That Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Split Is Just A ‘RHOBH’ Storyline ‘Gross’

Erika Jayne is shutting down rumors.

On this week’s podcast episode of Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” the reality queen breaks down all the drama ensuing on the new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” including Kyle Richards’ shocking split from husband Mauricio Umansky.

Erika tells host Lauren Herbert that she’s planning to support her with “whatever Kyle chooses to do” about the separation.

As for rumors that their split is just for a storyline on “RHOBH,” Erika called that speculation “gross.”

“It is not a storyline. No one would do this for a storyline. I mean, there’s a family here. They have daughters. You would never do that for a storyline. That’s kind of gross,” Erika said.

During the interview, the “Pretty Mess” songstress also got honest about her feud with Denise Richards.

“Denise came to Kyle’s dinner party picking a fight, and I could not figure out what she was angry about because she really should have had that energy for Brandi Glanville or Lisa Rinna or Teddi Mellencamp, but they weren’t there, so she was picking a fight with me,” Erika explained.

Adding, “I had no idea what she was talking about. This is like four years ago, which is ancient past for me, especially after everything I’ve been through. I’m like, Denise, I’m really, I just don’t know what you’re angry with me about. And then I called Teddi Mellencamp, and she reminded me. And so that’s when you see, you know, the moment.”

