Ernie Hudson’s Age-Defying Looks At 78 Leave ‘Ghostbusters’ Fans Stunned

Has “Ghostbusters” star Ernie Hudson found the fountain of youth? Social media seems to think so!

The Hollywood icon, 78, went viral for his age-defying looks at a recent photocall promoting the blockbuster franchise’s latest sequel, “Frozen Empire.”

Ernie sported classic denim jeans and a fitted black tee while posing alongside co-stars including Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard in London on March 21, and fans went wild for his fit physique and radiant appearance.

“Seventy f***ing Eight??” one user wrote on X, prompting thousands of comments and reposts echoing similar disbelief that the actor is nearing 80.

In fact, many chimed in to note that Ernie is putting people half his age to shame.

“I am turning 37 this year and look like a bag of potatoes,” another person joked.

“He was born the year WWII ended,” someone else marveled of Ernie, teasing that there may be a “Dorian Grey” situation at play.

Others, meanwhile, kept their observations more direct.

“Absolutely unreal,” a fan wrote of the actor, while another called him “the aging dream.”

Ernie made his “Ghostbusters” debut as Dr. Winston Zeddemore in the 1984 original alongside castmates Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Annie Potts, all of whom also reprised their respective roles for “Frozen Empire” and its 2021 predecessor, “Afterlife.”

The showbiz veteran recently looked back at the series’ impact on his career, telling The Independent in a new interview why he celebrates the opportunity to continue the “Ghostbusters” legacy.

“It’s been 40 years. Over half my life has been ‘Ghostbusters’ on some level or other,” Ernie said. “I’ve been acting close to 60 years and there are some films I’ve made that I hope they never even think about making again.”