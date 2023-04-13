Essential Items To Buy For Your Most Epic Music Festival Season Yet

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Festival season is about so much more than just the fits!

Whether you’re heading to Coachella, Stagecoach, Bonnaroo or anywhere in between (or all of the above!), we have the most essential items to make sure you’re packing smarter, not harder.

From to a stylish rolltop bag to make sure all your stuff stays in place to chic bucket bags to chill your beverages all day long, you’ll find everything you need to take your 2023 music fest game to the next level.

Keep your space in the shade with a luxe beach umbrella, zip up for the night in style with a safe and comfy SUV tent, and don’t forget to top it all off with must-have SPF 50.

Need a spot to sit no matter where you are in the crowd? Drop right down with a plush terry seat or sleek foldable chair and get ready to rock!

Luxe Beach Umbrella | Casa Marbella Vintage Black by SUNNYLIFE$160.00SHADE FOR DAYS. Live your life in the sun with SUNNYLiFE.

The Luxe Beach Umbrella will keep you feeling cool and chic no matter what.

Buy Now

Play 100 Mineral Stick SPF 50 with Olive Fruit Extract by Dermstore$24.00Supergoop! Play 100% Mineral Stick SPF 50 with olive fruit extract is a hydrating, easy to blend and water-resistant formula that provides UV protection on-the-go.

Terry Folding Seat | De Playa Coral by SUNNYLIFE$100.00LOUNGE IN LUXURY. Limited edition SUNNYLiFE X Daimon Downey. Bondi born Daimon Downey has collaborated with SUNNYLiFE for our NEW collection. Inspired by nostalgic SUMMER days in the European sun.

Shower Bag by GOT BAG$39.00The ideal multifunctional companion for short trips. Protects your travel essentials thanks to the waterproof material and super easy to wash the inside. Fits beautifully in your GOT BAG backpack.

Ice Pack by Corkcicle LLC$12.95Keep the cool stuff colder, longer. Ice Pack was created in two sizes to slide easily into your favorite Corkcicle Cooler Bags and Lunchboxes. Simply freeze and pop in with food, drinks and more for maximum chill all day long.

Parachute Silk Hammock Army Green by UnbeatableSale$50.05The parachute-person hammock is designed for outdoor recreation enthusiasts and adventurers who like to travel light and want a comfortable place to sleep and relax. Small enough for a backpack or large pocket yet large enough for two people to relax comfortably.

Beverage Bucket Bag by Corkcicle LLC$149.95No party fouls here! The Beverage Bucket Cooler keeps drinks cold on the go and transforms into the chicest ice bucket once you arrive. Just open the drawstring top and fold down the sides to reveal an ice bucket silhouette with all-day insulation made from 100% recycled materials ‚Äî perfect for the beach, picnics, or anywhere the party takes you.

Mills 8 Soft Cooler by Corkcicle LLC$89.95The perfect solution for on-the-go cool, Mills 8 snugly fits up to 8 canned beverages, 2 bottles of wine, or all the snacks you need in style. Features a long, branded strap for easy carry, plus super-cooling insulation to keep contents cool for picnics at the park, poolside weekends and more.

Deluxe Beach Chair | Utopia Pale Banana by SUNNYLIFE$160.00LOUNGE IN LUXURY. Live your life in the sun with SUNNYLiFE.

Up your beach game and recline in style with the SUNNYLiFE Delux Beach Chair.

With a drink holder and storage pocket, this upgraded beach essential is a must have for those who make comfort a priority.

Rolltop by GOT BAG$159.00Adjustable, durable, the all-rounder for adventure seekers freedom lovers. Protects your essentials from wind and weather and expands easily thanks to the flexible rolltop and adjustable side straps. It protects your laptop from scratches with a separate, removable 15-inch case.

Sportz Footprint For Suv Tent by UnbeatableSale$47.40The seven-by-six-foot (wd) sportz footprint is a custom-sized footprint designed to fit inside the sportz suv tent, creating a dry and comfortable floor area. Constructed of durable polyethylene material the footprint features peg loops on each corner and four pegs to help secure the structure.

Prismatic Canteen by Corkcicle LLC$39.95Add some lustrous, eye-catching shine to every sip. Prismatic Canteen has a light-bending, silvery white hue that reflects every color of the rainbow, a true visual treat. Keeps water, wine, and more cold for 25 hours or hot beverage warm for up to 12. Please note, Prismatic Drinkware is handwash only.