‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Dead At 25

“Euphoria” star Angus Cloud had died.

The actor has passed away at the age of 25, his family confirms to Access Hollywood.

His family issued a statement on the tragedy, revealing that Cloud’s father passed away.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the statement begins.

His family also asked for privacy.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” the statement concludes.

The star’s cause of death has not been made public at this time.

Cloud was best known for his role as Fezco on the hit HBO series “Euphoria.”

— Stephanie Swaim