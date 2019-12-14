Eva Amurri Reveals She And Kyle Martino Consulted A Social Worker Before Telling Their Kids About Their Divorce

Eva Amurri has opened up about telling her kids she and Kyle Martino had decided to separate in a new blog post on her site “Happily Eva After.” The mother of two and Kyle announced their split in November of this year, but are currently expecting a third child together. The former couple shares son Major James, 3, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5.

The blogger and actress opened up in a candid post about how hard it was to tell her two children about the divorce, also saying she hoped her experience and advice could help other going through similar circumstances.

“The most challenging step in Kyle and my separation thus far, was by FAR telling our kids about our changing family dynamic,” the 34-year-old began. “It was the event that I was the most worried about and nervous for.”

Eva, who is also the daughter of legendary actress Susan Sarandon, then revealed that in the lead-up to the sit-down meeting with her children, she and Kyle turned to professionals for help.

“…We ended up getting advice from a social worker specializing in the field for this particular instance,” Eva said in part, continuing later that she believed it was the right decision for her family. “I think telling them (the kids) the way we did really set the tone for their experience moving forward.”

After saying she would keep her children’s reactions mostly private, Eva revealed that despite the help it was a difficult experience telling Major and Marlowe the news.

“I will say that it was as awful as I worried it would be, and some parts were even worse. We talked for about twenty minutes all together.” Eva later added, “We also experienced some refusal about our decision. We told the kids that we heard them, but that Mommy and Daddy thought a lot about this decision and we decided that’s what’s best.”

Eva also revealed she and Kyle stuck to a “script” in order to complete the emotional meeting, saying she had “tears coming down my face the entire time.”

Nonetheless, both parents assured their children that their love for the kids will never change.

“We told them a thousand times how much we love them and adore them. We reminded them that we still care very much about each other, and that this transition is to help Mom and Dad be as happy as possible.”

And the Amurri-Martino family continues to be tight-knit, as they celebrated Thanksgiving together as an entire family less than two weeks after announcing their split.