Eva Longoria Dazzles In Pink At First Cannes Red Carpet Since Welcoming Baby Santiago

Eva Longoria is one hot mama!

The “Overboard” actress was a total smokeshow at Tuesday’s Cannes Film Festival premiere of “The Dead Don’t Die,” turning heads a dusty rose evening gown. The dress featured a sparkling pink bustier, that was asymmetrically draped with blush satin. The romantic silhouette showcased her shoulders, and its thigh-high slit showed off an ample pop of leg.

Eva wore her hair in soft waves, and she heightened her soft makeup look with a pink smoky eye.

Ahead of the carpet, the “Desperate Housewives” alum gave fans a peek at her getting-ready process on Instagram.

“I can’t wait for you guys to see my dress for tonight!” she gushed to the camera. “It’s so pretty. It’s probably one of my favorites ever of Cannes.”

But when Eva was in her gown and ready to go, she confessed that all that beauty meant a little bit of pain!

“How does it feel to be back in Cannes?” a pal asked her off-camera.

“It feels wonderful! I can’t breathe, but I look good!” she admitted.