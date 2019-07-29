Eva Longoria Gushes About Being A Mom To Santi: ‘I’m Lucky That I Have An Amazing Baby’

Eva Longoria’s baby boy Santiago just turned one and being a mom has been a life-changing experience for the actress.

“I mean you never shut it off. Not even when you’re sleeping. It’s mommy mode all day long,” Eva told Access’ Sibley Scoles at the premiere for her starring role in “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.”

Eva explained, “I’m Santi’s mom now. I don’t know any other way to describe it…it’s just such a genuine blessing. I’m lucky that I have an amazing baby to take this journey with me. I’m so excited I’m finally in a movie that he can see.”

The 44-year-old actress plays Dora’s mom, Elena, in the Nickelodeon television series’ first live-action adventure and couldn’t contain her maternal instincts even while filming. “You know Dora’s with snakes, and Dora’s running around, and she’s going into a crumbling temple,” said Eva. “And as a new mom, and he (co-star Michael Pena) is a parent, we were like okay we would never let our daughter do that, so can we think of something else?”

But director James Bobin didn’t hesitate to remind the on-screen couple what the narrative is really about. “You guys the movie’s called Dora,” explained James. “It’s not called Dora’s parents. Dora has to save the day.”

Watch Eva go full ‘mommy mode’ as Dora embarks on her most dangerous adventure yet in theaters August 9.

— by Marielle Williams