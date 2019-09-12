Eva Mendes Admits Date Nights With Ryan Gosling ‘Take A Lot of Prep’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Oh gosh, it’s so fun and beautiful and maddening. It’s maddening,” spilled Eva Mendes about life at home with her two daughters, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3.

The mom of two, actress and fashion designer got real about the ups and downs of raising children alongside her partner Ryan Gosling when chatting with Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on “Access Daily.”

“It’s so hard of course,” she admitted. “But it’s that feeling of like, you know, you end your day, you put them to bed, and you know Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, we did it. We did it. We came out relatively unscathed.”

The power couple’s latest challenge – Amada and her sleep regression. Eva revealing, “Nobody told me about [it] until I looked it up. Cause I’m like why isn’t my three-year-old sleeping?”

Eva and Ryan may have their hands full, but the couple still prioritizes date nights. “It takes a lot of prep,” she explained. “You got to prep it and make sure you have it all lined up. Luckily we have a lot of family support…My family lives here. His family comes in, they live in Canada but they come in all the time and stay for a very long time, and it’s very welcomed.”

Despite the hurdles, Eva acknowledges she is “so thankful” to have the opportunity to take time off and be at home with them. It’s been about five years since Eva’s last film, “Lost River,” which was directed by Ryan Gosling.

Could another couple collaboration be in store? “You know, he’s just such a just a creative genius, there’s always stuff going on there, but I would love to at any time. I would audition for him any day,” she joked.

We can only hope the daughters will follow in their star-studded footsteps. “Oh, I have no idea,” said Eva. “Right now they have every bug – a lot of arts and crafts, a lot of painting. We have instruments around, they pick them up. We can’t say they actually play anything but, you know, it’s just a playful environment and it’s a lot of fun, but who knows.”

— by Marielle Williams