Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s Daughters Give Eva A Makeover – And It’s Wild!

Eva Mendes can now add human art project to her list of roles! Eva and Ryan Gosling’s daughters, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 4, gave her a Hollywood makeover and it definitely was a transformation. In the funny snap posted on Eva’s Instagram, the momma, showed off her daughters’ handywork – complete with blue eyeshadow, purple lips, and a lot of scribbling along her forehead.

She captioned the funny snap, “They’ve won.”

Eva and Ryan largely keep their kiddos out of the spotlight, never posting them on social media, but Eva told Access in an interview last year that she is “so thankful” to be able to make her kids her main priority.

“It’s so fun and beautiful and maddening. It’s so hard, of course. But it’s that feeling that you end your day, you put them to bed, and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, ‘We did it.’ We came out relatively unscathed, you know…” Eva shared.

“I am so thankful that I have the opportunity to be home with them,” Eva continued.

And as for whether she’d ever work with her hubby again, she shared, “He’s such a creative genius. I would love to, and I’d audition for him any day – that’s a joke, I don’t need to audition for him.”

All kidding aside, it sounds like she does have a promising role as a makeup model – we just gotta work on how her girls are doing the highlighter and contouring!

