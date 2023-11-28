Evan Ellingson, ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ & ‘CSI: Miami’ Actor’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Former child actor Evan Ellingson‘s cause of death has been determined.

Weeks after the 35-year-old was found dead inside his California residence on Nov. 5, a spokesperson for the coroner’s department tells People his passing was accidental.

According to the publication, the cause of death was an accidental fentanyl overdose.

TMZ was the first to report Evan’s death and officials previously told the outlet that there appeared to be no foul play.

Evan was best known for his roles in “CSI: Miami” and “My Sister’s Keeper,” the latter in which he starred alongside Cameron Diaz and Abigail Breslin.

Abigail shared a touching tribute to her co-star on Instagram following his tragic loss, asking for respect for his family “including his daughter.”

“Evan, I know Heaven will welcome you with open arms. Your time on this earth may have been, devastatingly, short. Your humor, exuberance, kindness and bright light will linger forever,” she wrote in part. “Sending you peace on your journey to the great beyond and who knows… maybe one day, I’ll meet you in Montana.”

In 2009, Evan spoke to Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the premiere for the movie back where he praised his fellow actors and Cameron’s cooking skills.

The late actor appears to have stepped away from Hollywood and his father allegedly told TMZ that his son was found at a sober-living home, sharing that although he had struggled with drugs in the past, he was doing better before his unexpected death.

The outlet says the news of his passing comes as a complete shock to the family.