Every Look On The 2019 Met Gala Pink Carpet: From Katy Perry’s Chandelier To Cardi B’s Huge Dress

The fashion world’s biggest stars did not disappoint on the first Monday in May!

At the 2019 Met Gala, celebrities hit the pink carpet in droves, showing off their most daring and extravagant style.

While some stars – like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber – opted for sexy, skin-baring gowns, many other A-listers went the more playful route. Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Zendaya and Janelle Monae were among those who fully embraced the gala’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” going for quirky references and theatrical outfit changes.

Tons of celebs also switched up their hair, with many famous brunettes – like Mindy Kaling, Kacey Musgraves and Kris Jenner – swapping their dark locks for bold blonde wigs.

The men of the Met Gala brought their style savvy, too. Billy Porter, Ezra Miller, Ryan Murphy, Darren Criss, Jared Leto and Cole Sprouse were among the guys who turned heads with their bold choices.

See all of the star style from Monday night below.