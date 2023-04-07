Everything You Need To Buy For The Best Spring Break

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

So you’ve thought of everything you’ll need for an epic spring break? Think again!

This year’s getaway isn’t complete without these must-have essentials to take your vacation to a whole new level.

Catch some rays while enjoying the pool on a comfy hammock-style floatie, keep your beverages ice-cold in a chic bucket cooler, and snap unforgettable pics with an underwater camera that’ll make sure your IG has never looked better.

What’s more? Kick off some friendly competition with a fun set of foam beach bats and tote along portable fun with a cork roll-up game for the whole family.

Bringing little ones along? The kiddos will be all set too, thanks to an adorable baby float and inflatable vest to make sure they can splash around safely.

And of course we didn’t forget about your style game! Top off your beach-ready fits with a trendy kimono, and keep your belongings secure in a classic suitcase you’ll want to show off throughout your travels.

Ready, set, spring break!

Royce & Rocket The Castle Classic Suitcase by Verishop$595.00A durable polycarbonate shell protects your on-the-go wardrobe, and sleek Hinomoto Lisof 360 wheels let you glide from one adventure to the next. Innovative castle shelves, paired with the compression system, keep you organized, always. This spacious 31-inch design makes room for even better travel. Buy Now

Eola Bucket Cooler Bag by Corkcicle LLC$159.95Keep your hands free and your stuff cold. The eola bucket cooler bag was designed with maximum portability in mind. Great for hiking, picnics, music festivals, and more. Buy Now

The Positano Long Kimono by Kenny Flowers$128.00Soak up the sun, the briny breezes and maybe brush up on your Italian while you’re at it. The Positano Long Kimono is sure to give you that endless summer energy. Buy Now

The Positano Halter Wrap Deep V One Piece by Kenny Flowers$139.00Soak up the sun, the briny breezes and maybe brush up on your Italian while you’re at it! The Positano Halter Wrap Deep V One Piece is sure to give you that endless summer energy. Buy Now

Baby Float | Shark Tribe Khaki by SUNNYLIFE$49.00FLOAT WITH ME SUMMER is more fun with SUNNYLiFE! Help your little one have fun and gain confidence in the water with the SUNNYLiFE Baby Float! Buy Now

Poolside Wine Glass | Utopia Multi by SUNNYLIFE$35.00SUMMER SIPPING Live your life in the sun with SUNNYLiFE! Get the party started with the perfect cocktail accessories for outdoor living.

Buy Now

Foam Beach Bats | Casa Vintage Black by SUNNYLIFE$42.00PLAY IT YOUR WAY SUMMER is more fun with SUNNYLiFE! Let the games begin with SUNNYLiFE Foam Beach Bats. You’ll be set for hours of outdoor fun and a SUMMER you won’t forget! Buy Now

Vintage Hammock Float | My Mediterranean by SUNNYLIFE$35.00LAY BACK CHILL Relax into SUMMER like a pro with the My Mediterranean Vintage Hammock Float. Designed to be used as both a seat and lounger, the Hammock Float is super chic and serves multiple purposes. With an inflated pillow on either side, the ultra-comfortable Hammock Float features a net centre to make sure you are cool, comfy and supported all SUMMER long!

Buy Now

Luxe Lie-On Float | Camera Olive by SUNNYLIFE$70.00FLOAT TO PARADISE SUMMER is more fun with SUNNYLiFE!

Lay back, relax and float away to paradise with the Luxe Lie-On Camera Float.

It’s time to take SUMMER to the next level with SUNNYLiFE’s Insta-famous float range. Buy Now

Swim Vest 3-6 | Ocean Treasure Rose by SUNNYLIFE$55.00FLOAT WITH ME SUMMER is more fun with SUNNYLiFE! Help your little one have fun and gain confidence in the water with the SUNNYLiFE Swim Vest, the cutest swimming accessory for SUMMER !

Buy Now

Inflatable Lilo Chair | Flashback Multi by SUNNYLIFE$90.00LAY BACK CHILL SUMMER is more fun with SUNNYLiFE! Lay back, relax and float away to paradise with the Flashback Inflatable Lilo Chair. It’s time to take SUMMER to the next level with SUNNYLiFE’s Insta-famous float range. Buy Now

Cork Roll-Up Game | Monochrome by SUNNYLIFE$42.00GAME ON! Get back to basics with our collection of classic games made from natural cork. For fun on the move, our roll-up backgammon set is perfectly packable. The soft, printed cork gameboard is double-sided, suitable for both backgammon and a game of checkers or chess. Buy Now