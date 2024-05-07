The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

If you’re into skincare, you might know about double cleansing. And if you’re just starting your skincare journey, then you need to know all about the art of the double cleanse.

Double cleansing is a method of washing your face that involves an oil-based product (such as a cleansing balm or oil cleanser), followed by a water-based cleanser.

Experts say that a cleansing oil is most effective for removing makeup and sunscreen. However, when used alone, it can leave excess oil on the skin. That’s where the second cleanse, part of the double cleanse, comes in!

Following your oil-based cleanser with a water-based cleanser will continue clearing the skin of any leftover oil, dirt, makeup, etc. Experts report that depending on the cleanser you use, it may even help address common skin concerns such as dryness, oily skin, clogged pores, and acne.

You’ll achieve your best skin if you select a second cleanser that is suitable for your skin type, such as a gentle cleanser, gel cleanser, or foaming cleanser.

This practice can be safe for all skin types, including combination skin, acne-prone skin, sensitive skin, dry skin, and oily skin.

Ready to revamp your skincare with a double cleansing routine that rocks?

Check out everything you need to double cleanse like a pro below.

