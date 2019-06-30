EXCLUSIVE: Manny Mua Surprised Kids At The Children’s Hospital To Do Their Make-Up For The Oncology Ball!

YouTube star and makeup artist Manny Mua surprised high school students at the CHOC Children’s Hospital on Saturday to glam them up for the 18th annual oncology ball!

“We’re glamming, we’re doing glam and gos, it’s a full crazy situation here,” Manny told Access. “The energy is amazing.”

The event is for teen cancer patients that might not have gotten the opportunity to attend a traditional prom due to their extensive treatment.

“Because cancer treatment isn’t glamorous, CHOC wants their guests to feel beautiful,” the press release stated. “Girls have the opportunity to wear new, donated designer dresses. Tuxedos are provided as well.”

Manny joined a team of professional stylists to help ensure that each special guest found their perfect look!

The YouTuber chatted with guests as he did their makeup and even gave one special patient the royal treatment from her hospital room.

The makeup artist shared videos on his Instagram Story, showcasing all the most gorgeous made-up faces of the night!

After all the looks were all done, Manny posed with guests in front of the “Emerald City” sign outside the prom entrance.

“I’m just leaving the hospital and it was absolutely amazing,” Manny said in an Instagram Story video. “Thank you so much CHOC for having me. You guys are the best.”

“It just felt so amazing seeing all these kids at prom,” he continued. “It’s just, it’s really great.”