‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Marries Tech Exec Nicoletta Ruhl In Star-Studded Wedding

He did do that! Jaleel White is a married man. The actor, 47, known for his work as Steve Urkel in the classic ’90s sitcom “Family Matters,” tied the knot with tech executive Nicoletta Ruhl in Los Angeles on May 4, Access Hollywood has learned.

According to People, the couple said “I do” in front of 175 guests at the Riviera Country Club with famous pals including “New Girl” alum Lamorne Morris, Olympian Allyson Felix, actor Mekhi Phifer, actress Camilla Belle and more in attendance.

Photos obtained by the mag show the bride wearing a strapless white column dress with a thigh-high slit and the groom in a white-tie double-breasted tux for the outdoor ceremony. Nicoletta, a graduate of Stanford’s business school, carried a bouquet of white roses while Jaleel sported a coordinated boutonniere, and white and yellow flowers served as the reception area’s primary décor.

The newlyweds reportedly met during the pandemic and made their relationship social media official in early 2022, later making public appearances at events including the premiere of Jaleel’s movie “Hustle” alongside his 14-year-old daughter.

Jaleel told People that he “felt like a prince” on the big day and Nicoletta explained how their shared life philosophy has served them well throughout their relationship as they look forward to the future.

“We don’t rush anything and we always have honest intentions for one another. We both fully believe that when you force something, it won’t result in the best outcome and because of this we’ve seen a lot of blessings in our life together thus far.”