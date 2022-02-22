‘Family Reunion’ Star Jaida Benjamin Reported Missing in L.A. (Reports)

“Family Reunion” star, Jaida Benjamin, has been reported missing in Los Angeles, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The publication says her family shared a flyer asking for the public’s help locating the 27-year-old.

According to THR her relative, Jihan Johnston, said she was last seen on February 19, 2022, at Ventura Blvd in Studio City. She was reportedly wearing a purple crop top, pink shorts and white sneakers.

Jaida’s mother, Jocinda, took to Instagram to ask for support.

“Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing please help me find her. I can’t breathe,” she wrote alongside a photo of the flyer.

Jaida is best known for her role on Netflix’s “Family Reunion.” She also has credits that include “The Fosters,” “Criminal Minds,” “Insecure,” and “Mad About You.”

Those with any details on her whereabouts are urged to contact the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers or the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit.