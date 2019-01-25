Things are about to get “Fast and Furious” for the 9th time!

Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez have revealed that “Fast and Furious 9” will begin filming next month in London.

The 51-year-old actor shared the news with the help of his “partner in crime” Michelle on his Instagram on Thursday.

“I and my partner in crime want to say a message to Venezuela, from Dom and Letty. We are with you always, y pa’lante con fe,” he said as Michelle blew a kiss behind him.

“Crew heads out to London next month for the next chapter…#FAST9,” he captioned the video.

Justin Lin will be back to direct the action-packed sequel, but the return of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham is still a question mark as they are in the process of filming a spinoff movie — which “The Rock” has said is “something bad a**” for fans.

The plot of the new film remains a mystery, but here’s one thing you can count on: lots and lots of heart pounding action scenes!

The release date has been set for April 10, 2020.

WATCH: Vin Diesel & More ‘Fast & Furious’ Stars Remember Paul Walker On The 5-Year Anniversary Of His Death